Huawei market share rises to 38% as China smartphone market declines: Canalys

FILE PHOTO: A Huawei logo is seen on a cell phone screen in their store at Vina del Mar, Chile July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies extended its lead in the declining China smartphone market in the second quarter, with its market share rising to 38% as all other top vendors lost ground, according to data from market research firm Canalys.

Smartphone shipment in the world’s largest smartphone market declined for the 9th consecutive quarter by 6% in the three months ended June to 97.6 million units, Canalys said.

Huawei shipped 37.3 million smartphones in China in the second quarter, up 31% year-on-year. That represented 64% of Huawei’s worldwide smartphone shipment in the quarter, according to Canalys.