Deadly tornado hits northern China, killing five
#Environment
August 12, 2017 / 3:58 AM / 2 months ago

Deadly tornado hits northern China, killing five

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A tornado struck northern China, lashing it with rain, killing five people, injuring more than 50 and destroying homes in a major city in Inner Mongolia, state media said on Saturday.

The tornado hit Chifeng, a city about 650 miles (1,046 km) east of Hohhot, the capital of the autonomous region, on Friday afternoon, the People’s Daily newspaper and news agency Xinhua said.

State media showed pictures of collapsed houses and buildings flattened by the storm, which destroyed at least 30 houses in three villages and affected 270 people, the People’s Daily said.

The injured were being treated in hospital and authorities have launched relief efforts, Xinhua added.

Inner Mongolia is China’s top coal producing region.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Shu Zhang; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

