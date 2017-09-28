FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says intellectual property rights crackdown not reaction to other countries' probes
September 28, 2017 / 3:02 AM / 20 days ago

China says intellectual property rights crackdown not reaction to other countries' probes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese flag waves in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that its months-long crackdown on intellectual property rights violations was not a response to probes by other countries.

Protection of intellectual property rights is important to China, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters at a regular briefing in Beijing.

Earlier this month, the ministry said China had launched a campaign targeting theft of business secrets and knock offs of well-known brands, and had taken steps to protect copyrighted material.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

