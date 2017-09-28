China says intellectual property rights crackdown not reaction to other countries' probes

Chinese flag waves in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that its months-long crackdown on intellectual property rights violations was not a response to probes by other countries.

Protection of intellectual property rights is important to China, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters at a regular briefing in Beijing.

Earlier this month, the ministry said China had launched a campaign targeting theft of business secrets and knock offs of well-known brands, and had taken steps to protect copyrighted material.