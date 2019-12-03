Economic News
December 3, 2019 / 10:32 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Trump says he will decide if China deal goes ahead

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured), ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China would only happen if he wanted it to, and he thought he was doing very well in the talks.

“I’m doing very well on a deal with China, if I want to make it,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with the head of NATO in London.

“I don’t think it’s up to if they want to make it, it’s if I want to make it. We’ll see what happens.”

“I’m doing very well if I want to make a deal, I don’t know that I want to make it, they’re going to find out pretty soon.”

Reporting by Steve Holland and Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Kylie MacLellan

