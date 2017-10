U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross meets Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Zhongnanhai state guesthouse in Beijing, China, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross he hopes the United States will treat Chinese companies’ investments in the country fairly, China’s state television reported on Monday.

Li also told Ross during a meeting that China is willing to properly manage disputes and frictions with the U.S. through talks, China Central Television reported.