Scandal-hit Chinese vaccine maker Changsheng started falsifying records in 2014: Xinhua

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Changsheng Bio-technology Co Ltd, a vaccine maker at the center of a safety scandal in China, began falsifying production records for its rabies vaccine in April 2014, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of vaccine maker Changsheng Bio-technology Co Ltd is seen at its building in Changchun, Jilin, China July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Changsheng had mixed some batches with expired solution and did not correctly record dates or batch numbers, Xinhua said, citing the findings of an investigation team established by China’s State Council.

China launched sweeping spot checks at vaccine makers around the country last month in a bid to rein in public outrage after Changsheng was found to have falsified data for the rabies vaccine and manufactured an ineffective vaccine for Chinese babies.