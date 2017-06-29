FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017 / 5:06 AM / a month ago

China needs to strike balance between deleveraging and support for some sectors: IMF

Kevin Yao

1 Min Read

IMF Deputy Managing Director Zhang Tao attends the China Development Forum in Beijing, China, March 18, 2017.Thomas Peter

DALIAN, China (Reuters) - China needs to strike a balance between deleveraging and maintaining adequate support for some sectors of the economy, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Thursday.

On the global economy, the outlook has been optimistic, Zhang Tao, deputy managing director at the IMF, told the World Economic Forum in the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian.

"There is increasing room for cautious optimistic views for the global economic outlook at this moment, but there are risks," Zhang said.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

