CitiFinancial pays $907,000 for repossessing U.S. military servicemembers' vehicles
#Business News
September 18, 2017 / 7:15 PM / in a month

CitiFinancial pays $907,000 for repossessing U.S. military servicemembers' vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - CitiFinancial Credit Co, a unit of Citigroup Inc (C.N), has agreed to pay $907,000 to resolve allegations that it illegally repossessed 164 cars owned by U.S. military servicemembers without first obtaining the required court orders, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The settlement resolves a suit filed by the Justice Department in the Northern District of Texas and covers vehicle repossessions that occurred between 2007 and 2010, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

