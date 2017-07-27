FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
Viewsroom: Citi lays out path to mediocrity
July 27, 2017 / 6:06 PM / 13 days ago

Viewsroom: Citi lays out path to mediocrity

Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

People walk beneath a Citibank branch logo in the financial district of San Francisco, California July 17, 2009.Robert Galbraith/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - CEO Mike Corbat pledged a huge earnings boost at the bank’s first investor confab in nine years. But Citi’s enduring crisis hangover will still leave it trailing most rivals. In China, HNA’s shadowy ownership may be a big problem for U.S. M&A. Plus: Google keeps clicking.

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2h6Cx1S

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

