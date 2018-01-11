Clariant says respected publicity rules in Huntsman deal

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant (CLN.S) said it believed it had upheld all requirements in announcing a planned Huntsman (HUN.N) merger last May after Switzerland’s exchange said it was investigating the matter.

The logo of Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant is seen at the company's headquarters in Pratteln, Switzerland August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

“From Clariant’s point of view, the ad hoc publicity requirements ... were fully respected,” the group said in an emailed statement on Thursday.‍​

Clariant said it had involved Swiss Radio and Television (SRF) in the announcement prior to its public disclosure in order to provide the public with background information on the transaction.

“The SRF depended on early involvement in order to be able to fulfill its role. As part of this involvement, a legally binding confidentiality agreement was signed,” it said. “This agreement included the obligation to only air the report after the announcement of the planned merger.”