Environment
September 20, 2019 / 10:30 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Fighting climate change, one quip at a time

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - For thousands of student protesters around the world, the fate of the planet is a serious business, but some couldn’t resist a bit of fun to press home the point to judge from their placards.

“The planet is getting hotter than my imaginary boyfriend,” read a poster held by a teenager in Thailand.

Another girl in Bangkok seemed to feel guilty about skipping classes to demonstrate. Her placard read: “I’m missing school for this” (Better be worth it!)”

In Australia, placards read: “We’ll go to school when the earth is cool” and “No beer on a dead planet”.

Rising sea levels inspired a terse warning from a woman in Melbourne, whose placard read: “Learn to change or learn to swim.”

Raging wildfires meanwhile prompted a pithy message from another Melbourne woman, whose picture of a burning Australia was captioned: “We’re cactus mate!”

A group of protesters in Sri Lanka had a tough message - “Politicians who ignore climate change are climate criminals” - whose effect was a little undermined by the fact that they were dressed as cuddly cartoon characters.

Writing by Giles Elgood; Editing by Janet Lawrence

