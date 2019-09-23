WMO sees global average temperature at new record in five years

FILE PHOTO: People are silhouetted against the setting sun on top of the Drachenberg in Berlin, Germany, Germany, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The global average temperature is set to rise to at least 1.2 to 1.3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels over the next five years, a World Meteorological Organization (WMO) official said on Monday.

“Basically we are on track to reach at least 1.2- 1.3 degrees centigrade (above pre-industrial levels) over the next five years,” said Omar Baddour, WMO senior scientific officer, in response to a Reuters question.

The comments came after the U.N. agency released a report on Sunday showing that the period from 2015-2019 is set to be the warmest five-year period on record, rising by 0.2 degrees Celsius over 2011-2015.