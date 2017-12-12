FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian regulator schedules hearing on CanniMed-Aurora takeover battle
December 12, 2017 / 11:28 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Canadian regulator schedules hearing on CanniMed-Aurora takeover battle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Ontario Securities Commission on Tuesday scheduled a hearing on CanniMed Therapeutics’ request to intervene in a hostile takeover bid by bigger rival Aurora Cannabis Inc on Dec. 20.

Medical marijuana company CanniMed on Monday asked the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan and the Ontario Securities Commission to declare Aurora’s move to take its buyout offer directly to CanniMed shareholders as an insider bid.

Alberta-based Aurora offered to buy CanniMed last month but CanniMed adopted a plan to prevent shareholders from entering agreements with Aurora, viewing the deal to be “coercive.”

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

