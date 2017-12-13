FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ontario regulator to hear Aurora, CanniMed cases on Dec. 20
Sections
Featured
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Global Economy
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
Cricket
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 13, 2017 / 9:44 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Ontario regulator to hear Aurora, CanniMed cases on Dec. 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Ontario Securities Commission will hold hearings on Aurora Cannabis’s hostile takeover bid for rival CanniMed Therapeutics on Dec. 20 at 9 a.m. in Toronto, the regulator said on its website on Wednesday.

It will hear both Aurora’s and CanniMed’s applications, including Aurora’s complaint against a shareholder rights plan put in place by CanniMed on Nov. 28 that would hamper a takeover.

The hearings, held jointly with the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan, will continue on the two following days if needed, the regulator said.

Reporting By Nichola Saminather

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.