FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Power to buy clean energy assets from parent for $750 million
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Asia
October 10, 2017 / 1:51 AM / 8 days ago

China Power to buy clean energy assets from parent for $750 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Power International Development Ltd said it would buy clean energy assets from its state-owned parent State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) for 4.97 billion yuan ($750.4 million), accelerating a push away from coal-fired generation.

The parent will inject natural gas, hydro, solar and wind power assets into the company, expanding its foothold in five provinces in mainland China -- Guangdong, Guangxi, Anhui, Hubei and Shandong, the Hong Kong-listed firm said in a filing late on Monday.

The acquisitions will boost China Power’s total attributable installed capacity by 11.8 percent and increase the share of clean energy to about one-third of its capacity, the company said. Its power plants are mostly coal-fired.

China Power said it would fund the acquisitions partly through a sale of HK$2 billion ($256.25 million) in new shares in a one-for-three offer to existing shareholders. The remainder will be financed by internal resources.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sonali Paul

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.