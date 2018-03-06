FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 1:21 PM / a day ago

GTCR, Sycamore Partners buyout CommerceHub in $1.1 billion deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - CommerceHub Inc (CHUBA.O) said on Tuesday private equity firms GTCR and Sycamore Partners will acquire the e-commerce software provider in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.1 billion.

The buyout offer of $22.75 in cash per share represents a premium of 24.5 percent to the stock’s close on Monday.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018.

The private equity firms have a history of buying out companies. Last year, GTCR and Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) bought Albany Molecular for $922 million and Sycamore acquired Staples in a $6.9 billion deal.

Sycamore has a reputation for taking bets on retail investments others might eschew. Its previous investments include regional department store operator Belk Inc, discount general merchandise retailer Dollar Express and mall and web-based specialty retailer Hot Topic.

    CommerceHub said it will become a privately held company and remain headquartered in Albany, New York.

    Evercore and Baker Botts LLP were advisers to CommerceHub, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised to GTCR and Sycamore.

    Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
