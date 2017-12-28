U.S. commercial paper market grows in week: Fed

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Dec 27 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington September 16 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $1 billion to $1.080 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - fell $12.3 billion to $1.023 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $5.1 billion to $261.2 billion.