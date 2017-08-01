Community Health revenue falls about 10 percent on weak patient volumes

(Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc on Tuesday reported a 9.7 percent fall in quarterly revenue as the hospital operator struggles with weak patient volumes.

Uncertainty over Republicans efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, has weighed on hospital operators who had benefited from the expanded insurance coverage under Obamacare.

Net loss attributable to Community Health's stockholders narrowed to $137 million, or $1.22 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.43 billion, or $12.91 per share, a year earlier.

Last year, the company incurred an operational loss of about $1.38 billion.

The company, which pre-announced its quarterly results last week, posted net operating revenue of $4.14 billion, compared with $4.59 billion last year.