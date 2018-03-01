Non-performing loans in Croatia fall to 11.4 percent at year-end

ZAGREB (Reuters) - The level of non-performing loans in the Croatian banking system fell to 11.37 percent at the end of 2017 from 13.8 percent a year earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch of Croatian state-owned bank Hrvatska Postanska Banka, seen behind a statue of Croatian politician Stjepan Radic, in Zagreb December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Around 90 percent of Croatia’s banks are owned by parents from other European Union countries, notably Italy, Austria and Hungary.

The level of non-performing loans to companies fell at the end of last year to 22.3 percent from 28.3 percent a year before, while soured loans to households declined to 8.1 percent of the total from 10.3 percent at end-2016.

Construction firms have the highest level of non-performing loans.

Croatian banks had a total 245.9 billion kuna ($40.22 billion) of loans outstanding at the end of 2017, down from 261.2 billion kuna a year earlier. More than half, or 146.7 billion kuna, were denominated in the euro currency.

The level of non-performing loans in Croatia peaked at 17.34 percent in mid-2015 following six consecutive years of recession years for the youngest EU member between 2009 and 2014.