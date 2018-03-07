FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 6:23 PM / in 19 hours

Bitcoin falls after SEC warns of 'potentially unlawful' platforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bitcoin fell to a 1-1/2 week low on Wednesday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission warned of “potentially unlawful” systems that trade crypto-currencies, which investors may use with an unearned sense of safety.

FILE PHOTO: Bitcoin (virtual currency) coins placed on Dollar banknotes, next to computer keyboard, are seen in this illustration picture, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

At 1:07 p.m. (1807 GMT), the world's biggest and best-known digital currency BTC=BTSP was last down 7.53 percent at $9,924.03 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange. It fell as low as $9,450 earlier Wednesday, which was the lowest since Feb. 26.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler

