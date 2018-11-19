Bitcoin sinks to new 13-month low

FILE PHOTO - A small toy figure is seen on representations of the Bitcoin virtual currency in this illustration picture, December 26, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin slumped to a new 13-month low on Monday, with the biggest cryptocurrency touching $5173.23 on the Bitstamp platform BTC=BTSP.

Bitcoin was last down 5.2 percent at $5270. The cryptocurrency, and other lesser coins including ethereum and XRP, endured a sell-off last week, with some blaming fears that a “hard fork” in bitcoin cash, where the smaller coin that split into two separate currencies, could destabilize others.