CVS says Aetna acquisition still expected in 2018

NEW YORK (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) on Thursday said that a request for more information from U.S. antitrust regulators reviewing its proposed $69 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna Inc (AET.N) does not impact its expectation that the deal will close in the second half of 2018.

The companies said on Feb. 1 that they had been contacted by the U.S. Department of Justice for additional information. The companies have a shareholder meeting scheduled for March 20 to vote on the transaction.