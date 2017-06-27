FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian cyber security agency says no reports of ransomware attack on country
June 27, 2017 / 4:34 PM / a month ago

Indian cyber security agency says no reports of ransomware attack on country

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's cyber security agency has yet to receive any reports of a latest ransomware attack hitting computers there, its boss told Reuters on Tuesday, after a Swiss government agency identified India as one of the main victims.

Sanjay Bahl of the New Delhi-based Computer Emergency Response Team said he was monitoring the situation.

Spokespeople for top companies such as Amazon India, Infosys (INFY.NS), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS), Flipkart and Ola said their systems were unaffected.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Kevin Liffey

