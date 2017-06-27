FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Mars says pet food unit targeted in cyber attack
June 27, 2017 / 5:44 PM / a month ago

Mars says pet food unit targeted in cyber attack

1 Min Read

Mars bars are seen in this picture illustration taken February 23, 2016.Dado Ruvic/Illustration?

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A unit of candy manufacturer Mars Inc has been targeted by cyber attackers, and the company has isolated the issue, a spokeswoman for the company said on Tuesday.

Parts of the company's Royal Canin business were targeted and the company is working quickly to restore services, the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

A global ransomware attack on Tuesday hit computers at a number of companies, including Russia's biggest oil company.

Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

