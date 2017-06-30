FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine power company says hit by second cyber attack Thursday
June 30, 2017 / 7:10 AM / a month ago

Ukraine power company says hit by second cyber attack Thursday

1 Min Read

Women walk outside the headquarters of Ukrainian state power distributor Ukrenergo in Kiev, Ukraine June 30, 2017.Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian state power distributor Ukrenergo was hit by another cyber attack on Thursday which used a computer virus different from one that hit Ukraine on Tuesday, said Ukrenergo's acting head said.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The second attack did not affect Ukraine's power network, Vsevolod Kovalchuk told a news briefing on Friday.

"The virus was slightly different, of a different nature, similar to WannaCry," he said. "The effect from it was insignificant, as some computers remained offline."

A computer virus spread from Ukraine across the world earlier this week, paralyzing thousands of machines, shutting down ports, factories and offices as it spread to an estimated 60 countries.

Reporting by Margaryta Chornokondratenko; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Jason Neely

