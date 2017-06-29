FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Advertiser WPP says that some operations still affected by cyber attack
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Internet News
June 29, 2017 / 5:50 PM / a month ago

Advertiser WPP says that some operations still affected by cyber attack

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, said on Thursday that some of its operations continued to be affected by a ransomware attack that went around the world earlier in the week, but that services were gradually being restored.

On Tuesday a major global cyber attack disrupted computers at a range of multinational firms, including WPP, Russia's biggest oil company and Ukrainian banks, with a virus similar to the ransomware that infected more than 300,000 computers last month.

"While the attack did not affect the entire Group, and many of our companies are fully functional, some continue to be disrupted," WPP said in a statement, adding that it took steps on Tuesday to ensure client data was protected.

"Steady progress is being made towards restoring services. However, in doing so, our emphasis is not only on speed but on safety, and on minimizing the impact for our people, partners and clients."

Reporting by Alistair Smout and Esha Vaish. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.