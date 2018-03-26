Spanish police arrest suspected mastermind of bank cyber attacks

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Spanish National police have arrested a person suspected of leading a gang of cyber criminals that targeted banks, altering account balances and instructing automatic tellers to eject cash, causing as much as a billion euros ($1.2 billion) in damages, Europol said on Monday.

In a statement, Europol said the suspect in the malware attacks known as “Carbanak” and “Cobalt” had been arrested in Alicante, Spain, after cooperation from police forces around the globe.