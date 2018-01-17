Oracle issues security patches for chip flaws

(Reuters) - Oracle Corp said on Tuesday it issued a critical patch that provides fixes for certain of its products for Intel Corp chip flaws.

The critical patch contains 237 new security fixes across several Oracle products, the company said on its website. bit.ly/2mM8rRD

Separately, technology website The Register reported, citing a document in Oracle’s customers-only portal, that certain versions of Oracle Solaris on SPARCv9 are affected by one of the chip flaws, named Spectre, and the company was working on a security patch for it.

Oracle declined to comment on the report.