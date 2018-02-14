German motor authority KBA probes Mercedes Vito emissions

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Transport Ministry on Wednesday said it was reviewing whether to initiate a formal hearing of Daimler to probe the alleged use of an illegal defeat device on the Mercedes-Benz Vito model.

Daimler said it is engaged in “technical talks” with Germany’s motor vehicle authority KBA about emissions levels on around 1,000 Vito vehicles.

German weekly WirtschaftsWoche was first to report that the KBA was reviewing whether to request a formal hearing to discuss the emission levels of a diesel-engined Vito model.