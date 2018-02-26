Factbox: Chinese investments in German companies

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd’s (0175.HK) shares jumped on Monday after its chairman Li Shufu said he had built a $9 billion stake in Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE), gaining leverage in his bid to convince the German carmaker to cooperate on technology.

Following is a list of some other major takeover deals or bids for all or part of German companies by Chinese firms:

BIOTEST (BIOG_p.DE)

Biotest, whose products are used to treat blood coagulation disorders, auto-immune diseases and immune deficiencies, agreed in April 2017 to be taken over by Chinese investor Creat Group Corp in a cash deal worth 1.3 billion euros ($1.60 billion).

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group [HNAIRC.UL] bought shares in Deutsche Bank in 2016 and became the top investor after a capital increase in 2017. This year HNA reduced its holding to 8.8 percent from 10 percent as the Chinese firm offloaded investments to address its liquidity crunch.

ENERGY FROM WASTE

Beijing Enterprise (0392.HK) agreed in 2016 to buy Energy from Waste (EEW) from Swedish buyout group EQT in a deal valuing the German waste management firm at about 1.8 billion euros.

GRAMMER (GMMG.DE)

China’s Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co (603997.SS) took a stake in Grammer in 2017 to act as a potential white knight in the automotive supplier’s conflict with Bosnia’s Hastor family. Ningbo Jifeng now owns 25.5 percent of Grammer.

HAUCK & AUFHAEUSER

Fosun International (0656.HK) agreed in 2016 to buy German private bank Hauck & Aufhaeuser for up to 210 million euros, in what was the first Chinese takeover of a German bank.

ISTA

FILE PHOTO: Li Shufu, chairman of Geely Holdings, speaks at the China-UK business forum in Shanghai, China February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

A consortium led by Hong Kong’s CK Infrastructure (1038.HK), part of Li Ka-shing’s empire, bought German metering and energy management group Ista in 2017 from private equity fund CVC in a deal valued at up to 4.5 billion euros last year.

KRAUSMAFFEI [KMGER.UL]

A group of Chinese investors including China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) [CNNCC.UL] agreed in 2016 to buy plastics processing machinery maker KraussMaffei Group GmbH for 925 million euros from Canada’s Onex Corp.

KION (KGX.DE)

Weichai Power (000338.SZ) took a 25 percent stake in German forklift truck maker Kion in 2012. It has since gradually increased its stake and now holds about 43 percent.

KUKA (KU2G.DE)

Chinese home appliance maker Midea Group (000333.SZ) made a bid in 2016 for Kuka, valuing the German factory robot manufacturer at about 4.5 billion euro. At the time, it was the most expensive offer by a Chinese investor to gain control of German industrial technology.

MEERWIND

China Three Gorges [CYTGP.UL], which operates the world’s largest hydropower plant on the Yangtze river, agreed in 2016 to buy German offshore wind park Meerwind from U.S. buyout firm Blackstone for an estimated 1.6 billion euros.

OSRAM (OSRn.DE)

Osram agreed in 2016 to sell its biggest unit, now renamed LEDvance to IDG Capital Partners, Chinese lighting company MLS Co (002745.SZ) and financial investor Yiwu State-Owned Assets Operation Center for more than 400 million euros.

PUTZMEISTER

Putzmeister was one of the first prominent mid-sized German engineering firms to sell out to the Chinese, when Sany Heavy Industry (600031.SS) bought the concrete pump maker for $698 million in 2012.

($1 = 0.8113 euros)