February 27, 2018 / 1:12 PM / Updated a day ago

No sign of violations in Geely purchase of Daimler stake: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is open towards its trading partners and at a first look, there are no obvious violations linked to Geely’s (0175.HK) acquisition of a $9 billion stake in Daimler (DAIGn.DE), Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

    “We are open to our trading partners and at a first look there are no violations in this regard,” she told reporters.

    She added that there were questions about possible holes in transparency around disclosure requirements but that was a matter for BaFin financial sector regulator.

    “Our aim is to keep a sustainable car industry in Germany - that is our political, strategic aim.”

    Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Thomas Escritt

