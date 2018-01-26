FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 11:30 AM / 3 days ago

G20 to work on 'answer' to Bitcoin risk: ECB's Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS (Reuters) - International regulators are looking at the risks poised by cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and will work on their response at their next G20 meeting in March, a European Central Bank director said on Friday.

“The international community is ... preparing an answer to that and I would expect, for instance, the G20 discussion in Buenos Aires in March to focus very much on these issues,” Benoit Coeure, a member of the ECB’s board, said at an event at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Reporting By Noah Barkin; Writing by Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi in Frankfurt; Editing by Kevin Liffey

