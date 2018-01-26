No daylight between Trump, Mnuchin on dollar: official

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - There is no difference between President Donald Trump’s attitude to the strength of the U.S. dollar and that of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a senior administration official said on Friday.

“I don’t think there’s any daylight between the President and Secretary Mnuchin,” the official told reporters in Davos.

Earlier this week, Mnuchin said he was not concerned about where the dollar was in the short term. Trump later said he wanted to see a strong dollar.