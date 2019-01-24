IMF's Lagarde: China-U.S. trade tension a major risk to global growth

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Thursday reiterated that the major risk facing the global economy was the trade tension between China and the United States.

She said it could precipitate the slowdown of the Chinese economy.

“A slowdown of China is fine. It’s legitimate,” Lagarde told delegates at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “But if the slowdown was fast, it would constitute a real issue,” she said.