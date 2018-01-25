Britain's May says world cannot pull in different directions on trade

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told business leaders in Davos on Thursday that countries must not start pulling in different directions on trade.

She added that the World Trade Organization must go further in its reforms.

“Too often our rhetoric in support of free trade here in Davos is not matched by our actions,” she said.

“The World Trade Organization still needs to go much further in its reforms, ensuring its rule book keeps pace with developments in the global economy.”