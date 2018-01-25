FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 1:58 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Britain's May says world cannot pull in different directions on trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told business leaders in Davos on Thursday that countries must not start pulling in different directions on trade.

She added that the World Trade Organization must go further in its reforms.

“Too often our rhetoric in support of free trade here in Davos is not matched by our actions,” she said.

“The World Trade Organization still needs to go much further in its reforms, ensuring its rule book keeps pace with developments in the global economy.”

Reporting by Noah Barkin; writing by Kate Holton, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

