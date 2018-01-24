FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
January 24, 2018 / 2:12 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Merkel says Europe can't complain about Trump tax cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday that Europe should not complain when other countries, like the United States, overhaul their tax systems but instead respond with reforms of its own.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Speaking one day before U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the gathering of the global elite in the Swiss Alps, Merkel pointed to efforts by France and Germany to forge a common corporate tax regime, and said European countries would need to cope with a more competitive tax environment.

Writing by Noah Barkin and Yara Bayoumy

