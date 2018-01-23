FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Big Story 15
January 23, 2018 / 7:15 AM / 2 days ago

Russia's RDIF head says Russia-OPEC cooperation should last for years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev - the first Russian official to suggest a possibility of a joint oil output deal with OPEC two years ago in Davos - said Moscow and Riyadh should be coordinating oil policies for many more years.

He also told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos that Russia should embark on reforms such as cutting state presence in its economy after the presidential election in March, in which the current leader Vladimir Putin is widely anticipated to be re-elected.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.