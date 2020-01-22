France hopes for imminent compromise with U.S. on digital tax: Le Maire

A worker cleans the stage before the discussion during the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

DAVOS/PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that he hoped to reach a compromise with the United States over a digital tax “in a few hours”, after France offered to suspend payments due for this year for its levy.

Le Maire is due to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin later on Wednesday at the Swiss resort of Davos to try to resolve a dispute over France’s digital tax on major international tech companies.

“We have an excellent relationship with Stephen Mnuchin and I hope we can get a compromise in a few hours,” Le Maire told Bloomberg TV.