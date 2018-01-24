FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 10:07 AM / Updated a day ago

Brazil's Temer vows to battle 'day and night' on reform agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer vowed on Wednesday to press on with his reform agenda, including changes to social security, regardless of the approach of presidential elections this year.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the president said he would battle “day and night” to win passage of social security reform through Congress. The reform includes an overhaul of Brazil’s costly pension system.

He also joined other world leaders at the annual summit in criticizing protectionism, comments delegates see as directed at U.S. Donald Trump, who is due to speak here this week.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
