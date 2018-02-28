FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 12:14 PM / a day ago

Denso to invest $190 million in Tennessee plant, creating 320 jobs

Nick Carey

2 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Japanese auto parts supplier Denso Corp (6902.T) said on Wednesday it will invest $190 million in an existing Athens, Tennessee, plant to produce components for fuel delivery, ignition and exhaust gas systems for automakers in North America.

The investment will add four production lines and create 320 jobs, the company said in a statement.

    Denso said the plant will have one new production line devoted to gasoline direct injectors and the other three for fuel pumps.

    In October Denso, Toyota Motor Corp’s (7203.T) largest supplier, said it would invest $1 billion in its Maryville, Tennessee, plant to develop vehicle electrification and safety systems, creating around 1,000 jobs.

    Last month, Toyota and Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) announced a $1.6 billion joint venture assembly plant in Alabama that will employ up to 4,000 workers and produce 300,000 vehicles a year.

    Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Leslie Adler

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
