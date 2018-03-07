Nippon Life mulls investing in Deutsche Bank's DWS unit: sources

FRANKFURT/TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese insurer Nippon Life is in talks with Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) about buying shares in the initial public offering of the German lender’s DWS unit, two people close to the matter said.

FILE PHOTO - A man is reflected on a window of a branch of Japanese life insurer Nippon Life Insurance Company, also known as Nissay, in Tokyo July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Nippon Life may become an anchor investor of Deutsche’s asset management arm, possibly with a stake above 3 percent, the sources said, adding that no decisions have been taken yet.

Nippon Life and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Earlier, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung had reported that Nippon Life plans to buy a roughly 10 percent DWS stake.

Separately, BlackRock, George Soros and big sovereign wealth funds are among investors expressing interest in buying DWS shares, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.