November 27, 2019 / 12:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deutsche Bank sells $50 billion in assets to Goldman Sachs amid overhaul: source

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on a company's office in London, Britain July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has sold $50 billion (45 billion euros) in unwanted assets to Goldman Sachs as part of its restructuring, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, confirming a Bloomberg report.

The assets, related to emerging market debt, were part of Deutsche’s unit to wind down unwanted securities, the person said.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Goldman Sachs could not be reached for comment.

Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by John O'Donnell and Thomas Seythal

