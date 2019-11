The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are photographed in Frankfurt, Germany, July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) on Wednesday welcomed a German finance ministry proposal to strengthen the European banking union, the lender’s deputy said.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer Karl von Rohr, speaking at a banking conference in Frankfurt, said he hoped the paper “receives a good hearing in Brussels”.