DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - German postal and logistics company Deutsche Post said systems of its Express division in the Ukraine have in part been affected by a cyber attack.

"We have taken measures to continue to be able to process deliveries and are working to solve the problem and to restore the affected systems," a company spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that customers will be kept informed.