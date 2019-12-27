Business News
December 27, 2019 / 1:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deutsche Telekom, works council agree T-Systems restructuring

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Brochures with the logo of Deutsche Telekom AG are pictured at the shop in the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn, Germany, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) has reached an agreement with its works council on restructuring its troubled T-Systems IT services division, a company spokesman said on Friday.

The spokesman confirmed an earlier report in Handelsblatt that said the agreement included moving large parts of the business to a newly created German subsidiary and affected more than 2,000 staff.

T-Systems chief Adel Al-Saleh, hired at the start of 2018 to stem losses, has reduced T-Systems’ headcount in Germany, closed most local offices and hired 3,000 offshore staff to round out its software skills.

Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Tassilo Hummel and David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below