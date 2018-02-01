FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Full Coverage of the Rio Olympics
February 1, 2018 / 8:49 AM / a day ago

Russian Olympic chief says happy CAS restored Russian athletes 'good name': Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov said on Thursday that he was happy with a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling which restored Russian athletes’ “good name and return their decorations”, Interfax news agency reported.

CAS on Thursday said it had upheld appeals from 28 out of 39 Russian athletes who were given lifetime Olympic bans for doping violations at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov also said that the Russian athletes were counting on the International Olympic Committee accepting the CAS decision and that it would allow them to compete in forthcoming Games, RIA news agency reported.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.