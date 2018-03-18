FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2018 / 7:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

DP World buys stakes in Peru's No. 2 container terminal, India logistics firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - DP World (DPW.DI), one of the world’s largest port operators, said on Sunday it had bought a logistics firm in Peru for $315.7 million, giving it a 50 percent stake in the country’s second largest container terminal.

The acquisition of Cosmos Agencia Maritima, which also offers maritime services, gives it half-ownership of Euroandinos Port Terminals which operates the port of Paita.

Dubai-owned DP World operates several ports in South America, including a container terminal in Peru’s Port Callao.

DP World also said in a separate announcement that its joint venture with India’s National Infrastructure Investment Fund had bought a 90 percent stake in Mumbai-based logistics firm Continental Warehouse Corp.

The acquisition was the first made by the joint venture which has said it plans to invest up to $3 billion in ports, logistics and related sectors.

    Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The purchase consideration is less than 5 percent of DP World’s net asset value as of Dec. 31, 2017, it said.

    Last week, DP World reported 14.9 percent rise in 2017 profit to $1.18 billion.

    Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
