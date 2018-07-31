Split concerns force Durex to recall some condoms in UK and Ireland

LONDON (Reuters) - Durex, owned by Reckitt Benckiser, has recalled some batches of its “Real Feel” and “Latex Free” condoms in the United Kingdom and Ireland due to concerns they may burst.

Durex condoms are seen in a photo illustration in Manchester, Britain, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Photo Illustration

“Our tests have shown that some batches which are currently on the market in UK & Ireland do not pass the requirements for burst pressure towards the end of the shelf life for the product,” Durex said in a statement.

Durex said only a limited number of batches were affected and that customers would be offered a full refund.

“Anyone using affected batches are advised to stop use over concerns they do not meet safety standards,” the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a statement.

“There is a risk that the condom might tear or leak reducing its protection from sexually-transmitted diseases and pregnancy.”