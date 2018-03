FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German energy group E.ON said it had entered a strategic partnership with Nissan to explore business opportunities in the field of electric vehicle charging, storage solutions and vehicle-to-grid services.

The cooperation has already been started in Denmark and will be expanded to other European countries soon, E.ON said on Tuesday.