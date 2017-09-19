Give ECB supervisors more power, not rules: Lautenschlaeger

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) (R) is seen next to the famous skyline in Frankfurt, Germany, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach /File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European lawmakers should give the European Central Bank’s supervision arm greater discretion rather than more rules in overseeing lenders across the euro zone, an ECB director said on Monday.

“Instead of having overly detailed rules, we should have a strong basic set of rules that allows supervisors some discretion,” Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who represents the ECB’s supervisory arm on the institution’s board said at an event in Basel, Switzerland.

“Supervisors have the relevant skills and experience, and in-depth knowledge of the banks they supervise.”

She added that when the rulebook becomes too detailed, supervision turns into a box-ticking exercise, making the ECB less flexible and effective.